UP village plunges into grief after seven Covid-19 deaths in a family

LUCKNOW—A village in Uttar Pradesh has plunged into grief after as many as seven members of a family died of COVID-19 in a span of barely 20 days.

According to media reports, all these members died between April 25 and May 15 at Imalia village located on the outskirt of Lucknow.

The eighth member died a couple of days back following cardiac arrest as she was unable to bear the shock of successive deaths in the family.

“My four brothers, two sisters and mother died of COVID-19 within days of each other. My aunt could not bear the shock and she died of heart attack,” Omkar Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.