Residents react after BJP leaders paint their streets, homes with saffron colour without their consent in UP

By Bihar Post Desk
Twitteratis have reacted strongly to a BJP leader’s move to paint a street in Uttar Pradesh with saffron colour without the consent of the local residents.

Local residents were stunned when they found the painters rushing with buckets of paints to the Bahadurganj areas of Prayagraj town UP recently and giving a coat of saffron colour to their homes without seeking their permission, local media have reported.

Residents complained not only the colour of their houses was changed but their dwellings and business establishments had even the pictures of Hindu deities painted on them. They alleged the painters ignored their objections and continued painting their homes with saffron.

Media reports said two persons have registered a case against the persons close to a UP minister for painting their homes saffron.

“Some unidentified people started painting my house saffron and continued doing so ignoring my protests,” a retired official Ravi Gupta was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

Anguished residents took to Twitter to question absurdity of the painting drive and said it was really annoying to paint their houses without seeking their consent.

