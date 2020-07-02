The Bihar Post

Family cooks ‘ganja’ mistaking it as ‘methi’ leaves, lands on hospital beds

By Bihar Post Desk
A family in India fell sick and had to be hospitalised after it cooked banned ganja leaves (marijuana) mistaking it as ‘Methi’ (fenugreek) leaves.

The bizarre incident took place in Kannuaj district of Uttra Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to reports in local media, a local vegetable seller sold ganja to a local youth Nitesh Kumar claiming it was ‘methi’ leaves.

The villager carried the packet home and gave it to his sister-in-law Pinki Devi who too didn’t identify the leaves and cooked ‘ganja sabzi’.

Soon after consuming food, all the family members fell sick after they were admitted to a local hospital.

The police have arrested the vegetable seller. During interrogation, the accused said he had given the packet to the youth as a joke.

