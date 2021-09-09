The Bihar Post

Unique feat: Honda 2-Wheelers add one million customers in Bihar

BiharBusinessWORLD
By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Thursday announced its cumulative two-wheeler sales in Bihar have now crossed the 10 Lac (one million) units’ mark.

In 2001, Honda two-Wheelers began operations with its maiden two-wheeler Activa. It took Honda 17 years to delight its first 5-lac customers in Bihar – a key two-wheeler market in India.

Delighting its valued customers with almost 5 times the speed, Honda has now successfully doubled its customers in Bihar by adding the recent 5-Lac customers in just last 4 years. With this, Honda holds the distinction of having one million two-wheeler customers in Bihar alone.

“We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response from the people of Bihar on our expanded range of product offering,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

He informed with the expansion of his company network in the state, the sales momentum of Honda 2wheelers has gained its pace in last few years.

In its 21st year in India, Honda has earned the trust of its customers in Bihar and introduced advanced global technologies ahead of time, be it Combi-Brake System in 2009 (a decade before the norms), Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and long list of patents in our world-class BS-VI line-up, a company spokesperson said.

