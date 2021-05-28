The Bihar Post

Unique Bihar wedding: Youth marries off wife to her lover to bring happiness in life

BiharOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
wife wedding, wife marriage, bihar, Chapra, unique bihar wedding, Bihar news Courtesy: Social Media
56

PATNA—A man in Bihar married his wife to her boyfriend amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown to bring happiness in her life.

The bizarre wedding which took place at a temple in Chapra town of Bihar has become a talk of the town.

- Sponsored -

According to reports, the youth had entered into love marriage with the woman named Niccki some time back.

Shortly after marriage, love got replaced by hatred as the youth began torturing his wife who later fell in love with one of her husband’s friends.

You May Like this also

Top Patna hospitals run out of black…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19 Pandemic changes wedding…

Bihar Post Desk
wife wedding, wife marriage, bihar, Chapra, unique bihar wedding, Bihar news
The youth performing wedding of his wife

Reports said the youth warned her wife against keeping any relation with her lover but she refused. Instead, she tried to elope with him but was caught.

Eventually, he performed the marriage of his wife with her lover at a local temple and saw her off while keeping the little daughter with himself. The couple had only a daughter.

“I had entered into love marriage and now my wife had love marriage with another youth. I have performed her wedding and am happy,” the youth told the media after performing wedding of his wife.

He said he would now take care of his daughter.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6200 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Court acquits 13 charged with killing 34…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Bihar JD-U lawmaker’s…

Bihar Post Desk

After Black Fungus, detection of White…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,405

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More