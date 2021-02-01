The Bihar Post

Union budget-2021: Senior citizens above 75 years exempted from filing IT returns

BusinessIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Union budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman, senior citizens, No ITR filing, IT return exemptions,
51

NEW DELHI—In a huge relief to senior citizens, the Indian government on Monday exempted people above 75 years of age with pensions as their lone source of income from filing income tax returns.

You May Like this also

Hearing on Lalu’s bail plea in…

Bihar Post Desk

Monkey halts Rajdhani Express for an…

Bihar Post Desk

“’We shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age & above – for senior citizens who only have pension & interest income, I propose exemption from filing their Income Tax return,” Union financé minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union budget 2021.

- Sponsored -

The minister said the government initiative was aimed at giving their dues to such citizens as they have devoted an important period of their life in nation building.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6036 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Woman kills young daughters believing…

Bihar Post Desk

#Release_Lalu_Yadav trends as ailing RJD…

Bihar Post Desk

Man throws fishing net to catch fish,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,181

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More