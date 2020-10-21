Union BJP minister, Bihar chief minister face villagers’ ire again

PATNA—Ruling NDA leaders and candidates continue to face ire of the masses during the poll campaigns in Bihar which goes to polls in three phases from October 28.

Reports quoting local media said the angry villagers lost their cool after watching the cavalcade of Union minister Raj Kumar Singh passing through the areas on Wednesday.

As per the report, the minister was passing through Ara-Badhara road attend election rally of Union defence minter Rajnath Singh when the villagers showed him black flags and also started shouting slogans against him.

It’s, however, not known who staged protests against the minister. The NDA candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh is locked in triangular contest with Saroj Yadav of RJD and rebel BJP candidate Asha Devi in Badhara constituency.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also faced awkward situation when the people attending his rally began shouting slogans in favour of Lalu Prasad, leaving the chief minister in foul mood.

The incident took place when the chief minister was addressing a rally in Saran district on Wednesday.

On Monday too, the chief minister had faced protests in the midst of his election rally in Rafiganj block of Aurangabad district.

Nitish was addressing an election rally when a villager carrying some papers in his hand began shouting against him.

Soon a cop rushed towards him and pushed him away, creating chaos for a moment, media reports said.

The normalcy could be restored after the chief minister asked the cops to free him and receive the papers he was carrying.

The CM faced another such protest at another election rally in Atari block in Gaya when a youth threw a stone targeting him although it didn’t reach him.

Soon the cops caught him and took him into custody. The boy was released soon on the request of the local JD-U candidate Manorama Devi.

Even uglier incident took place in Samastipur district when the angry villagers told Planning and Development minister Maheshwar Hazari to leave the village soon.

Hazari had gone to Pusa village to seek support of villagers but they lost cool after seeing the minister.

“How did you dare to enter the village? Get lost soon,” the villagers were heard shouted at the minister who had come on a bike.