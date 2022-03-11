Unable to pay loan, Bihar man shoots himself dead in front of mother

PATNA—A man in Bihar committed suicide in front of his mother after not being able to pay up the loan of Rs20 lakh (Rs two million) he had taken to run his business.

The incident took place in Nawada police station area of Bhojpur district on Thursday night.

Police said the 40-year-old Vimal Kishore Singh called his mother to his room last night to say how local lenders had been putting pressures on him to pay up the loan. Soon after finishing his words, he whipped up a revolver from his waist and shot himself in his temple, leading to his instantaneous death.

Victim’s mother Kalawati Devi said her son had taken loan of Rs 20 lakh from local lenders to run his business but he suffered huge losses in business due to COVID-19 pandemic. Since then he had gone into depression.

Victim’s sister Babita Kumari said they had given him Rs12 lakh to reply the loan after selling their ornaments but the loan couldn’t be cleared since the debt amount had touched Rs20 lakh.