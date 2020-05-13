Unable to bear sexual torture, hapless girl burns herself to death in Bihar

PATNA—A teenaged girl in Bihar burnt herself to death, unable to bear torture of her repeated sexual exploitation by a local youth. The police have arrested the accused boy.

The horrible incident took place in Dobhi block of Gaya district on Tuesday.

As per the report, the accused youth had made physical relation with the victim girl while threatening to kill her family members.

Subsequently, he made a video of the entire incident and began blackmailing the hapless girl.

On the fateful day too, the accused the invited the girl at his home but her patience ran out finally and she set herself on fire while dousing herself with kerosene oil.

In her dying declaration before the doctors and family members, she revealed how the youth had been blackmailing her for the past two years.

Based on her statements, the police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail. The police are investigating the case.