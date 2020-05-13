The Bihar Post

Unable to bear sexual torture, hapless girl burns herself to death in Bihar

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
burning to death, Bihar, sexual assault, Gaya, Bihar News, Bihar Post Representational image
11

PATNA—A teenaged girl in Bihar burnt herself to death, unable to bear torture of her repeated sexual exploitation by a local youth. The police have arrested the accused boy.

The horrible incident took place in Dobhi block of Gaya district on Tuesday.

- Sponsored -

As per the report, the accused youth had made physical relation with the victim girl while threatening to kill her family members.

You May Like this also

Case filed against BJP MP for his…

TBP Desk

Bihar govt wants further extension of…

TBP Desk

Subsequently, he made a video of the entire incident and began blackmailing the hapless girl.

On the fateful day too, the accused the invited the girl at his home but her patience ran out finally and she set herself on fire while dousing herself with kerosene oil.

In her dying declaration before the doctors and family members, she revealed how the youth had been blackmailing her for the past two years.

Based on her statements, the police have arrested the accused and sent him to jail. The police are investigating the case.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5473 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

How clean environment offers Bihar…

TBP Desk

Poor Bihar couple hands over newborn…

TBP Desk

Bihar residents watch Mount Everest from…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,650

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More