Unable to bear ignominy, Bihar rape victim hangs herself to death

PATNA—A 13-year-old girl in Bihar ended her life by hanging self shortly after being raped by a local youth, unable to bear ignominy. The incident took place in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Wednesday.

The teenager was alone in her house on Tuesday when a local youth lured her in his house on the pretext that his sister wants to talk to her.

As she rushed to his home, the youth locked her in a room and allegedly raped her by serving threats.

The victim narrated the incident to her parents when they returned to their home from farm works in the evening. The very next day, on Wednesday, they left for the local police station to register a case.

When the parents returned to their home after registering the case, they found their daughter hanging from the roof by a scarf, police said.

“We have registered the case and raids are on to nab the accused who is absconding,” a local police official Vaibhav Kumar told the local media on Thursday.