Unable to bear huge crop damage, Bihar farmer dies of extreme shock

Rains flooding harvested wheat crops in the field in Bihar
PATNA—A 45-year-old farmer died of heart attack in Bihar after his wheat crops were extensively damaged in the field due to rains and hailstorms which lashed the region earlier this week, family members and officials said today.

According to family members, Bijli Prasad Yadav, son of Bhuneshwar Rai from Kanspakdi village under Madhuban police station in east Champaran district, had planted what crops in 2.5 acres of land this year.

The ready standing crops were about to be harvested when heavy rains accompanied with hailstorms lashed the region, flooding the wheat field and damaging the crops badly.

Yadav didn’t bear the massive crop damage in the field and suffered heart attack on Friday morning. He died soon thereafter.

Flooded wheat fields in Bihar’s Gopalganj district after rains

“He was a good farmer in the region and devoted much energy in farming. He didn’t put up with the crop damage and died of shock,” local Mukhiya Dinanth Prasad told the local media on Saturday. He has demanded adequate compensation from the government.

Rains accompanied with gale and hailstorms have lashed many parts of the state in the past over a week, breaking the backbone of the farmers already facing severe crisis of labourers to harvest the standing crops in the fields and bring them home.

Apart from rains, a number of fire incidents have been reported from across the state, reducing the crops to ashes. These all incidents have dealt a severe blow to the rural economy.

