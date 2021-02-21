NDA allies question Nitish’s liquor ban, say govt failed to achieve objective despite losing huge revenue

PATNA—Two NDA allies have questioned the Nitish Kumar government’s move to impose Total Prohibition in Bihar saying the law is not effective in the state.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) headed by Jitam Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahani wondered how the government had been losing billions of revenues every year by announcing liquor ban even as the liquor law is not effective.

The two parties questioned the government’s move when around six villagers died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. The deaths were reported from Kaimur, Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur districts, media reports have said.

“Illegal liquor trade is flourishing across the state due to the connivance of the police with the bootleggers. The government should register murder cases against the police officers of the districts from where these deaths were reported,” HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan demanded on Sunday.

The VIP also questioned the government’s move which, it said, has not been ‘productive” although the government had been losing around Rs7,000 crores (Rs700 billion) due to liquor ban every year.

“The state government has been incurring huge loss due to liquor ban every year yet the ban is not fully successful due to negligence of the police,” VIP’s national spokesperson Rajiv Mishra alleged.

At the same time, he asked the common men to cooperate with the police to make the ban successful. The state government enforced the liquor ban five years back in April 2016.