The Bihar Post

Two more Bihar judges suspended for indecorous conduct

BOTH JUDGES FOUND TO BE INVOLVED IN CORRUPT PRACTICES

BiharCrimeIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
judges suspension, corruption, judes sex scandal, Nepal, Bihar, judges corruption, Credit: Pexels
35

PATNA—The Patna High Court administration has suspended two judges on the charges of corruption in a latest action against judiciary staffs for their unseemly conduct in public.

The judges placed under suspension include Ms Priti Verma, the then additional district judge, Gaya now posted in Bhagalpur on the same post and Sanjay Kumar, first class judicial magistrate posted in Raxaul in East Champaran district, media reports said today.

- Sponsored -

Ms Verma and Kumar have been told not to leave the respective stations without obtaining previous permissions.

In December 2020, three Bihar judges were dismissed from service for their misconduct after they were caught in compromising position with females at a guest house in Nepal.

The dismissed judges include Hari Niwas Gupta, Jitendra Nath Singh and Komal Ram, according to a notification issued by the state general administration department.

You May Like this also

Grand Alliance’s ‘Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

Month-long Bihar house session ends with…

Bihar Post Desk

The government’s order said the punished judicial officials will also not getting the post-retirement benefits.

The erring judges had visited the Nepal hotel some seven years ago but the story came to light after a local Nepalese newspaper broke the story in its paper.

In 2019, the Patna High Court administration had suspended additional district and sessions judge, Bhagalpur, Vinay Kumar Mishra for allegedly seeking bribe from a accused in a murder case.

The action was taken after a video of the judge involved in bribe deals went viral in the social media. In the video, the judge is heard saying which of the amount he received and which he didn’t.

In the second incident, the Patna high court administration transferred the Katihar district judge Pradeep Kumar Malik for assaulting his bodyguard.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6113 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar Girl set on fire after she damages…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar House to start its own ‘Best…

Bihar Post Desk

Award-winning Filipino Choreographer…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,861

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More