Two Left parties become part of Grand Alliance, to fight Bihar polls together

PATNA—In a significant political development, Left parties have reached at an understanding to contest the upcoming assembly polls as part of the Opposition Grand Alliance.

A formal announcement to this effect was made by CPI’s state secretary Ram Naresh pandey on Wednesday.

As per the report, representatives of the CPI and the CPIM today met state RJD president Jagdanand Singh and disused about the strategy to fight elections together to defeat the NDA.

“We reached at an understanding to fight elections together on all 243 assembly seats. We also decided to amicably resolve the issue of seat sharing,” CPI secretary said.

This is the first time after many years that the two Left parties have decided to fight elections in alliance with the RJD which heads the Grand Alliance.

In the last 2019 LS polls, they had fought separately fielding candidates against each other, resulting in their disastrous performance.

The end result was tat the NDA comprising BJP, JD-U and the LJP had bagged 39 out of Bihar’s total 40 LS seats. The only Grand Alliance partner which could open its account was the Congress.

The RJD, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), on the other hand, had failed to win any seats.