The Bihar Post

Two Left parties become part of Grand Alliance, to fight Bihar polls together

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Grand Alliance, Bihar Grand Alliance, GA, Left parties, Bihar polls, Bihar elections, 2019 LS polls, RJD, Congress, Bihar, Bihar News REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE COURTESY:CPIMM.ORG
34

PATNA—In a significant political development, Left parties have reached at an understanding to contest the upcoming assembly polls as part of the Opposition Grand Alliance.

A formal announcement to this effect was made by CPI’s state secretary Ram Naresh pandey on Wednesday.

- Sponsored -

As per the report, representatives of the CPI and the CPIM today met state RJD president Jagdanand Singh and disused about the strategy to fight elections together to defeat the NDA.

“We reached at an understanding to fight elections together on all 243 assembly seats. We also decided to amicably resolve the issue of seat sharing,” CPI secretary said.

You May Like this also

COVID-19 kills 23 doctors in past 56…

Bihar Post Desk

Man gets death certificate of living dad…

Bihar Post Desk

This is the first time after many years that the two Left parties have decided to fight elections in alliance with the RJD which heads the Grand Alliance.

In the last 2019 LS polls, they had fought separately fielding candidates against each other, resulting in their disastrous performance.

The end result was tat the NDA comprising BJP, JD-U and the LJP had bagged 39 out of Bihar’s total 40 LS seats. The only Grand Alliance partner which could open its account was the Congress.

The RJD, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), on the other hand, had failed to win any seats.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5737 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Frightening image of Bihar flood…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: EC’s guidelines for…

Bihar Post Desk

Just ahead of Bihar polls, EC approves…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,732

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More