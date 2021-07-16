Two Dalit Students from BPL families in Bihar get Rs42 lakhs scholarship to pursue higher study

PATNA—Two students from the Mahadalit community in Bihar have received full scholarships worth Rs42 lakhs (Rs4.2 million) each to pursue their Bachelor’s Degree at Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana.

Gautam Kumar, 18, from Masaurhi and Anoj Kumar, 18 from Jamsaut belong to the Mahadalit Musahar community. Both come from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and are ration card holders.

At Ashoka, Gautam will pursue a degree in Computer Science while Anoj will pursue his passion in Mathematics.

The scholarship will cover the entire cost of study for both Gautam and Anoj for four years – tuition, room and board, books and supplies, health insurance and travel expenses. Additionally, they will receive monthly stipend for personal and miscellaneous expenses.

Both Gautam and Anoj, who are first in their families to go to college, were identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.

Noted social entrepreneur from Bihar Sharad Sagar founded the organization in 2008. Recently, the organization announced that Dexterity to College fellows have received more than 21.93 crores (Rs291.3 million) in scholarship this year to study at top colleges across Asia, America and Europe.

Gautam’s father Sanjay Manjhi works as a Tola Sevak and daily wage earner in Masaurhi. His mother Lagni Devi is a housewife.

“I will be the first in my family ever to go to college. I still cannot believe this. It has been possible because of Dexterity Global, an organization that has selflessly supported and guided me throughout. It is a dream come true moment for me,” said Gautam on receiving the scholarship

“My dream to pursue Computer Science would have never been possible without Dexterity Global. I am extremely grateful. I hope to use my education to serve my community which has suffered so much.”

Anoj’s father Mahesh Manjhi also works as a daily wage earner in Jamsaut while his mother Shanti Devi cooks at a local Anganwadi.

“Neither of my parents could ever go to high school. I could have also had the same journey working on fields and construction sites like my father. But, thanks to Dexterity Global, it made me believe in myself. Because of them, I will pursue my passion,” Anoj said,

He added, “At this moment, I am reminded of the hard work and courage of my family and community. One day, I want to serve them with all my heart.”

Ashoka is a leading liberal arts university founded by noted industrialists and philanthropists. Students from over 18 countries study at the institution.