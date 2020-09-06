Two Covid-19 patients die as oxygen supply gets disrupted at Bihar hospital

PATNA—Two Covid-19 patients died at a government hospital in Bihar on Saturday after the oxygen supply remained disrupted.

The victims identified as 20-year-old youth and 50-year-old women were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur, media reports said on Sunday.

According to reports, the agency in charge of oxygen supply suddenly began correcting technical faults in the oxygen plant without intimating the hospital authorities.

Witnesses said the patients began convulsing after the oxygen supply suddenly stopped.

Seeing the patients’ condition, the nurses ran for oxygen cylinders but by the time they could return, the patients had died.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Kumar Bhagat told the media that the matter was very serious and action would be taken after inquiry.