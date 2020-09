Two Congress legislators join JD-U ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA—JD-U’s move to cause defection in opposition camp continues in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

Two Congress legislators—Purnima Yadav (Govindpur) and Sudarshan Kumar (Narbigha) joined the JD-U of Nitish Kumar today.

The Congress leadership was already contemplating actions against them for their anti-party activities.

Apart from them, 12 RJD legislators have joined the JD-U so far.