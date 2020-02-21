Twist in Bihar politics: Will Shatrughan Sinha do ‘ghar wapsi’ after Babulal Marandi?

PATNA—Will Bihari Babu as film star Shatrughan Sinha is popularly known among his fans do “Ghar Wapsi” (return to his home) a la former Jharkhand chief minister Babu Lal Marandi who returned to the BJP earlier his week after 14 years?

The million dollar question is being hotly debated in the political circles after he suddenly heaped huge praises on Union home minister Amit Shah for getting Marandi back to the BJP.

“Master stroke by master strategist, Hon’ble HM Amit Shah and his team to rope in a very dear friend, man with tremendous image, integrity, credibility, leadership quality from CM, Jharkhand Babulal Marandi from Jharkhand. His ghar wapsi brings an end to his vanvas of 14 years,” tweeted Sinha today.

He added, “This merger of his party with the BJP with great fanfare is deserving for both and is truly in the larger interest of Jharkhand and the nation. Hope, wish and pray this also brings fruitful results.”

What is interesting, Sinha went to the extent of calling Shah a “master strategist” and his act a “master stroke”—something which he had not used in recent months for the BJP leaders since he quit the BJP to fight Lok sabha polls on Congress ticket in April last year although he lost.

The ace film star, of late, has not been on best of terms with the BJP and its top leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the way he has gone on praising the BJP leaders has triggered debate as to if he is willing to return to the BJP.

Although only time will tell but Sinha’s poll calculations have gone entirely wrong and he finds himself nowhere after losing elections.

At the peak of his bitterness, Sinha had quit his two-decade-old association with the BJP to fight Patna Sahib LS seat in Bihar while he fielded his wife Poonam Sinha from Lukcknow seat in Uttar Pradesh as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate. However, both lost the elections.

It’s to be seen now what will be the next course of action for Sinha but recently he met jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi jail and there are speculations that he could be sent to Rajya Sabha through RJD support.