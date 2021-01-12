The Bihar Post

Truckload of liquor bottles seized from BJP leader’s school in ‘dry’ Bihar

POLICE CONFISCATE 13,644 BOTTLES OF LIQUOR PACKED IN 458 CARTONS

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Police have seized a truck-load of liquor from the school premises of a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Darbhanga district of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off that a huge consignment of liquor was on way to a school, the police raided the school on Sunday night and recovered 13,644 bottles of liquor packed in 458 cartons from a truck. However, the truck owner and the helper managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

Reports said the liquor bottles were in such a huge number that the police had to spend the entire day on Monday to count them.

The police have registered a case against the school owner Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and others, and raids are on to nab them.

“All the accused persons are absconding but we are conducting raids to nab them. They will be caught soon,” local police inspector Hari Kishore Yadav told the media on Tuesday.

 

The recovery of such a huge number of alcohol bottles has stunned the police authorities since the state has imposed total prohibition. Bihar enforced total liquor ban in April 2018.

