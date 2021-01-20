The Bihar Post

Truckload of grass from Kolkata to give attractive look to BJP minister's bungalow

PATNA—Truckload of grass worth more than Rs5 lakh has been brought from Kolkata to decorate the official bungalow of deputy chief minister Renu Devi in Bihar, media reports said today.

Devi comes from the BJP and has became the deputy chief minister for the first time.

The BJP has appointed two deputy chief ministers to assist chief minister Nitish Kumar this time after it emerged as the single largest party in the NDA post October/November 2000 assembly polls. They are Tarkishore Prasad ad Renu Devi.

Of them, Tarkishore’s bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg is already decorated with velvet grass while the bungalow allotted to Devi at 3, Strand Road, didn’t have such facility.

On Wednesday, Devi’s bungalow caught the attention of the local media when a truck was found parked inside and the labourers unloading the sheets of grass.

A man given contract for decorating minister’s bungalow told the local media that he had charged Rs5.20 lakh for grass carpeting the 13,000 square feet areas of lawn at the rate of Rs40 per square foot.

The renovation of this bungalow has been going on for the past one month. Under this drive, glazed tiles are being fitted from bedrooms to bathrooms.

