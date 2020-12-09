Tribal woman gang-raped by 17 youths in Jharkhand

RANCHI—A tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of 17 youths in Jharkhand on Tuesday night, sending shock waves in the areas.

Reports quoting local media and the police said the hapless woman, a mother of five children, was returning home from the local village market with her husband on late Tuesday night when the youths held her hostage and raped her by turn.

The victim told the local police that five youths held hostage her husband while four others had held her tightly.

“They (accused persons) held me hostage at a deserted location and raped by turn,” the victim woman told the police.

According to the victim, she was raped by as many as 17 youths who showed no mercy on her repeated appeals to let her go.

Local media reported that the police have registered the case and the victim woman has been admitted to the local Dumka Medical College for her medical examination.