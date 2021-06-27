Treta era scene replayed: Groom breaks bow to marry girl in Bihar

PATNA—Famous Treta yuga scene of Lord Ram breaking the bow to marry Sita came alive in Sonepur town of Bihar’s Sara district on Friday.

A youth’s wedding took place only after he had broken the bow in front of the guests.

- Sponsored -

Groom Arjun Kumar had led a wedding procession to the house of Priyanka Kumari in Chapra and everyone was enjoying the event.

Suddenly, a unique condition was set before the groom for marrying the bride—the groom was told to break the bow placed on the dais.

At one point, the groom looked worried but the very next moment, he mustered courage, held aloft the bow in his hand and broke it before the guests amid thunderous applause. It was only then that wedding ritual got started.

The incident has become a talk of the town in Bihar.