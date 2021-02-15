The Bihar Post

Tremors felt in Patna, people flee homes out of panic

BiharEnvironment
By Bihar Post Desk
44

PATNA-Mild tremors were felt in Patna and other parts of the state Monday evening as panicky residents rushed out of their homes looking for safe shelter.

You May Like this also

93 percent of Bihar ministers are…

Bihar Post Desk

Wedding at night, divorce in the morning

Bihar Post Desk

The intensity of the quake is said to be 3.5 on the Richter scale.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6052 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Robbers loot Rs1 crore worth gold…

Bihar Post Desk

Court acquits boy of assault after…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar govt announces Rs50,000 for…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,343

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More