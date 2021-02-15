Tremors felt in Patna, people flee homes out of panic BiharEnvironment By Bihar Post Desk Last updated Feb 15, 2021 44 Share PATNA-Mild tremors were felt in Patna and other parts of the state Monday evening as panicky residents rushed out of their homes looking for safe shelter. You May Like this also 93 percent of Bihar ministers are… Bihar Post Desk Wedding at night, divorce in the morning Bihar Post Desk Prev Next The intensity of the quake is said to be 3.5 on the Richter scale. biharPatnaquakeTremors 44 Share
