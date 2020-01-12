The Bihar Post

Train stopped on tracks as woman passenger delivers twins during journey

By TBP Desk
PATNA: An express train on its journey from Howrah to New Delhi had to be stopped for around 30 minutes as a woman passenger went into labour pain and delivered baby twins. Both the mother and her babies are safe.

Reports quoting railway officials said Soni Devi was travelling by Poorva Express with her husband Hridesh Kumar when she developed labour pain as the train reached Ara station in Bihar on Saturday evening. The woman had boarded the train at Durgapur station in West Bengal.

The railway officials asked the health staffs to be ready at the next station at Buxur but it was still about 70 km away and the woman passenger went restless with her pain.

Instantly, the female passengers travelling in the train bogey created a makeshift room by throwing saris around her as she delivered twins, both baby boys.

Finally when the train reached Buxur station, doctors checked health of mother and the babies, and admitted them to the local hospital. Both are safe and healthy, doctors said.

The train was stopped for their health check-up for around 30 minutes. It was only after the woman was shifted to the hospital that the train resumed its further journey.

“We never expected that the train journey will prove so lucky for us. We are very happy now though initially we were very nervous,” Hridesh told the media.

 Even more interesting incident had taken place in Uttar Pradesh sometime back when a newborn delivered by a travelling passenger inside the toilet of a moving train slipped through the toilet pipe onto the track but survived. Subsequently, the passengers pulled the emergency chain after which the train stopped at a little distance.

The passengers searched for the baby which was found lying on the tracks safe. Soon, both mother and the child were rushed to the nearby hospital. The incident had taken place in December 2015.

