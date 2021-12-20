The Bihar Post

Train gets stranded midway as drunkard parks cycle on the track

PATNA—A drunkard stopped the movement of a train in Bihar by parking his cycle on the railway tracks and then creating ruckus until the driver himself pushed the man aside.

A local passenger train was moving ahead when a drunkard parked his cycle on the tracks near Runnisaidpur railway bridge in Sitamarhi district on Monday and created ruckus.

Witnesses said seeing the man and his cycle on the tracks, the train driver blew horns but the drunkard refused to move.

Eventually the driver got down from the train, slapped the man and cleared the track. It was only then that the train moved ahead to complete the rest journey.

Curiously, Bihar has enforced total prohibition more than five years back yet the liquor bottles continue to be recovered in large numbers from across the state, raising a question mark over the liquor ban.

As of now, even the ruling NDA partners, such as the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, question Nitish Kumar government’s total prohibition and have sought for a review of the ban order.

