The Bihar Post

Tragic tales of poor migrants go unabated in India, another nine dead

Bihar
By TBP Desk
accident, migrant, migrant labourers, Bhagalpur accident, Auraiya accident, Bihar News Ill-fated iron-rod-laden truck which met with an accident
18

PATNA—Tragic tales of the poor, hapless migrant labourers go on unabated in India.

Barely two days after 24 migrant labourers were killed in road in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, another nine had their life cut short following a deadly accident in Bhagalpur district of Bihar early Tuesday.

- Sponsored -

Police and media reports said a group of migrants were returning home riding an iron rod-laden truck when it collided head-on with a speeding bus carrying another group of migrants.

You May Like this also

Height of insensitivity: HIV +ve woman…

TBP Desk

India migrant workers: Five stories of…

TBP Desk

Following the collision which took place on the NH-31 near Ambho Chowk, the truck overturned along the roadside ditch, piercing iron rods through the hapless labourers sitting atop with their cycles, killing at least nine on the spot.

Many labourers were also crushed under the truck which fell on them. Later, their bodies were extricated with the help of crane. The identity of the poor labourers said to be belonging to West Champaran are yet to be established.

Reports said the migrants labourers killed in the incident were returning their homes by cycles when they saw a truck coming and they requested for lift unmindful of the fact that this was going to be an ill-fated journey.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5487 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Goat, dog give company to Indian…

TBP Desk

Three reasons why rising cases of…

TBP Desk

Unable to bear sexual torture, hapless…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,166

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More