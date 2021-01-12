The Bihar Post

Top court stays implementation of farm laws, farmer leaders adamant on their demand

IndiaBusiness
By Bihar Post Desk
farmer protest, Supreme Cuort, farm laws, India peasant protests Image courtesy: Twitter
15

NEW DELHI—The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended implementation of three controversial farm laws in a significant move aimed at breaking the deadlock.

A bench of the top court headed by chief justice SA Bobde also formed a committee to hear the parties and understand the ground situation.

- Sponsored -

The committee comprises BS Mann, farmer leader, Ashok Gulati agriculture economist, Dr Pramod K Joshi, international policy head and Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathan leader Anil Ghanpat.

You May Like this also

Tejashwi rejects talks of Lalu-Nitish…

Bihar Post Desk

Muslim woman ends life after being…

Bihar Post Desk

The ruling came after a batch of petitions which challenged the validity of the three farm laws.

“This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate,” the bench was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, farmer leaders have announced they are not willing to appear before the committee and they want nothing less than the repeal of the three farm laws.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5991 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar sounds alert after bird flue…

Bihar Post Desk

Rare image of father saluting his…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar Cong leader asks PM to take first…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,169

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More