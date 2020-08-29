Top Bihar police official with impeccable track record starts political innings

PATNA—Former Indian Police Service (IPS) official Sunil Kumar on Saturday joined the Janata Dal United (JD-U) headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, a 1987 batch IPS officer who retired as the director general, Home Guards and Fire Services, joined the JD-U in the presence of party MP Lalan Singh.

As per media reports, Kumar had recently met the chief minister seeking a place in the state Human Rights Commission but the latter instead suggested him to join the party and contest elections.

Kumar’s joining the politics is not unusual. His father late Chandrika Ram was a Congress minister while his younger brother Anil Kumar served as RJD member in the Rajya Sabha twice.

He also has represented Bhore assembly seat in Gopalganj four times.

A very special thing about Kumar is that his career in the police department was impeccable and he appeared for the UPSC exam from the “general category” despite coming from the Dalit family and he could well have availed the benefits of reservation.