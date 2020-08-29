The Bihar Post

Top Bihar police official with impeccable track record starts political innings

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Sunil Kumar, IPS, jdu, Gopalganj, Bihar, Bihar politics, bihar news
45

PATNA—Former Indian Police Service (IPS) official Sunil Kumar on Saturday joined the Janata Dal United (JD-U) headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, a 1987 batch IPS officer who retired as the director general, Home Guards and Fire Services, joined the JD-U in the presence of party MP Lalan Singh.

- Sponsored -

As per media reports, Kumar had recently met the chief minister seeking a place in the state Human Rights Commission but the latter instead suggested him to join the party and contest elections.

You May Like this also

Covid-19 no ground for deferment of…

Bihar Post Desk

Double Blow to RJD: Lalu’s bail…

Bihar Post Desk

Kumar’s joining the politics is not unusual. His father late Chandrika Ram was a Congress minister while his younger brother Anil Kumar served as RJD member in the Rajya Sabha twice.

He also has represented Bhore assembly seat in Gopalganj four times.

A very special thing about Kumar is that his career in the police department was impeccable and he appeared for the UPSC exam from the “general category” despite coming from the Dalit family and he could well have availed the benefits of reservation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5747 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Two Left parties become part of Grand…

Bihar Post Desk

Congress revokes Shakeel Ahmed’s…

Bihar Post Desk

Muslim man arranges wedding of Hindus…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,736

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More