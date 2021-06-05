Tomb construction stopped in Delhi cemetery as controversy chases Shahabuddin even after death

PATNA/NEW DELHI—Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) parliamentarian Mohammad Shahabuddin remains in the news even after his death.

Shahabuddin has come under fresh controversy after his family members tried to secretly build a tomb at the place he was laid to rest after his death from COVID-19 last month. He had died at a hospital in New Delhi where he was admitted for treatment.

He was buried at a cemetery located near Delhi gate after his family was not allowed to carry Shahabuddin’s body at his native village at Pratappur in Siwan district of Bihar. They were denied permission on the ground of surging coronavirus infections in the country.

The story took a fresh twist a couple of days back when Sahahabuddin’s family members were reportedly found secretly building a tomb at the graveyard to make his grave memorable very much against the cemetery’s rules.

The cemetery committee was surprised to find brick walls constructed around the grave and pillars erected on all its four corners to cover the grave with a roof.

According to media reports, the cemetery committee has stopped construction of the tomb citing its 1992 order which banned pucca grave due to space crunch.

Four-term Member of Parliament Shahabuddin who was lodged in Delhi’s high security Tihar jail had died of COVID-19 on May 1.

He was shifted to Tihar by the order of the Supreme Court after his name figured in the brutal killing of a local Hindi journalist Rajdeo Ranjan in May 2016.

The former Siwan MP faced more than 40 criminal cases as serious as murder, kidnapping, extortion and sedition.

He was also accused of killing the son of a local businessman by giving him an acid bath.