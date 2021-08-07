The Bihar Post

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history for India, first player to win gold in athletics

IndiaSPORTS
By Bihar Post Desk
Tokyo Olympics 2020, India, gold medal, javelin, Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo olympics Social Media
58

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by winning gold for India in the Olympic games, ending long wait for 121 years.

23-year-old Army man is first athletics to win gold in this discipline. He is only the second individual to win gold medal for India–the first being Abhinav Bindra in shooting.

- Sponsored -

Chopra threw the javelin for 87.58 metres in his second attempt which ultimately turned out to be the best effort of the day to win gold for India in Tokyo Olympics.

You May Like this also

Bihar on Flood Alert With Multiple…

Bihar Post Desk

Indian villager hires contract killers…

Bihar Post Desk

This is India’s 10th gold medal in the Olympic Games so far. India has won 8 gold medals in hockey and 1 gold medal in shooting.

Tokyo Olympics-2020 has proved to be India’s most successful event so far. India has won 7 medals in Tokyo Olympics so far. Prior to this, India had won 6 medals in London Olympics.

Apart from Neeraj’s gold, Mirabai Chanu has won silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu has won bronze in badminton and Lovlina Borgohain has won bronze in boxing.

Again, Indian men’s hockey team won bronze while Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia have won the silver and bronze respectively in wrestling.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6381 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Bihar launches initiative to bring down…

Bihar Post Desk

Orthopaedists in India to train 100,000…

Bihar Post Desk

Jharkhand: Youth dies in road accident,…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,248

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More