Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history for India, first player to win gold in athletics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by winning gold for India in the Olympic games, ending long wait for 121 years.

23-year-old Army man is first athletics to win gold in this discipline. He is only the second individual to win gold medal for India–the first being Abhinav Bindra in shooting.

Chopra threw the javelin for 87.58 metres in his second attempt which ultimately turned out to be the best effort of the day to win gold for India in Tokyo Olympics.

This is India’s 10th gold medal in the Olympic Games so far. India has won 8 gold medals in hockey and 1 gold medal in shooting.

Tokyo Olympics-2020 has proved to be India’s most successful event so far. India has won 7 medals in Tokyo Olympics so far. Prior to this, India had won 6 medals in London Olympics.

Apart from Neeraj’s gold, Mirabai Chanu has won silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu has won bronze in badminton and Lovlina Borgohain has won bronze in boxing.

Again, Indian men’s hockey team won bronze while Indian wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia have won the silver and bronze respectively in wrestling.