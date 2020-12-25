To save an archaeological site, Bihar changing course of turbulent Kosi

PATNA—The Bihar government has launched efforts to change the course of turbulent Kosi river to save an archaeological site in the state.

According to the government, the site discovered in Bhagalpur district had been facing constant threats to its existence owing to the river.

- Sponsored -

A team of water resources department officials visited the site on Thursday and conducted a survey of the areas so that the course of the river could be diverted to other side as directed by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“The survey is being conducted with full intensity and it will get completed within a week,” local water resources department SDO Vijay Kumar Albela told the media.

Last week, the chief minister visited the site in the company of archaeological experts and officials from water resources department, and inspected the site for more than an hour.

After inspecting the site, the chief minister said the artefacts found during excavation could be 2500-year-old and could be a subject of interest for the people across the globe.

The chief minister had also conducted inspection of the river after which he directed the officials to divert the course of stream to other side so that the historical site could be protected.

However, environmentalists have expressed concerns over the way the government was trying to disturb the course of river which has been infamous for causing massive destruction to the state both in terms of human life and property, and is known as “Sorrow of Bihar”.

Although Kosi has been changing its course more frequently and causing massive destruction almost every year, the worst disaster was reported in 2008 when the mighty river flowed through more than a thousand densely-populated villages across five districts of north Bihar for months after breaching its mud embankments at Kushaha in Nepal.

Environmentalists say the government’s move to change the river’s course could prove disastrous as the river will now flow through its new course and bring destruction to new areas.