The Bihar Post

TMC parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty falls sick four days after taking ‘fake’ vaccine

IndiaCrime
By Bihar Post Desk
Mimi Chakraborty, TMC, fake vaccination, kolkata, Covid-19, Courtesy: Twitter
43

KOLKATA—Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Mimi Chakraborty has fallen sick four days after taking the “fake” vaccine.  She had exposed the fake vaccination in her state

According to media reports, she has complained of stomach ache and profuse sweating.

- Sponsored -

She was advised by the doctors to get admitted to the hospital but she refused saying she wants to get treatment at homes, reports said.

You May Like this also

COVID-19: Delta Plus variant cases…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar nurse injects youth with empty…

Bihar Post Desk

Mimi had become a victim of fake vaccination camp on Wednesday. According to her, a man claiming to be an IAS officer had requested her to join a vaccination camp opened for the disabled and the transgenders.

She too got the vaccine shot but got suspicious when she didn’t get the confirmation message on her cell phone. Subsequently, she reported the matter to the police which reached the spot and arrested the man.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Chakraborty said that while the vaccines administered were fake, they were not harmful.

“Samples have been sent to the lab and we will know what was in the vaccines in the next 4-5 days. I’ve talked to officials and from what I gathered it can be said that there was nothing harmful in the vials but we all know they weren’t vaccines. We can say this conclusively once the lab results come back,” The TMC MP said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6275 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

COVID-19: Increasing Delta Plus variants…

Bihar Post Desk

Petrol prices breach Rs100-mark in 27…

Bihar Post Desk

Bear more children and get Rs1 lakh cash…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,502

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More