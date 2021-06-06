TMC MP Mahua Moitra accuses WB guv of appointing his ‘relatives’ in Raj Bhawan

Trinamool Congress parliamentarian Mahua Mointra on Sunday launched a blistering attack on West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, charging him with appointing his relatives as Officers-on-Special Duty (OSD) in Raj Bhawan.

Mahua also tweeted the names of the persons appointed as OSD in Raj Bhawan, while addressing the WB governor as “Uncleji”. She also suggested him to shift back to Delhi and search for another job.

And Uncleji- while you’re at it- take the extended family you’ve settled in at WB RajBhavan with you. pic.twitter.com/a8KpNjynx9 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 6, 2021

The Trinamool parliamentarian opened front against the Governor shortly after the latter referred to the law and order situation in West Bengal as “grim”, saying he has asked the chief secretary to brief him on the situation tomorrow (June 7).

“Extremely alarming law & order scenario @MamataOfficial. Security environment is seriously compromised,” the Governor tweeted.