'Time to ban religious processions, they are biggest threat to national unity': Manjhi

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has sought a ban on all kinds of religious processions to maintain peace and communal harmony in the country.

Manjhi put this demand through a Twitter message on Monday as incidents of communal conflicts make headlines in local media.

“Now, the time has come to put a ban on all religious processions across the country. Country’s unity and integrity appear to be in danger due to such religious processions. They will have to be stopped them forthwith,” Manjhi tweeted.

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in his tweet.

Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, voiced concerns over the incidents of communal violence saying creating disturbances in the name of religions were not acceptable.

“There is no space for controversy or dispute in religions. How, could a person who wants to do puja create communal disturbance?” he asked.

