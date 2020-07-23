The Bihar Post

Tiger reaches Gopalganj areas after getting washed away in floodwaters, villagers panicky

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Villagers are panicky after a big tiger got washed away in the floodwaters and reached the riverine areas of north Bihar.

Witnesses said the tiger was seen loitering in the Ishapur village in Gopalganj district after getting washed away by the strong currents of the floodwaters.

Panicky villagers have informed the forest department officials and urged them to catch the tiger soon. They fear that the tiger may attack the villagers and the animals.

It’s not clear if the tiger came from the nearby Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve or from Nepal.

Several animals like deer too have been washed away and killed by the floodwaters this year.

Conservator of forests and director, Betia, HK Roy told the local media that at least 110 hog deer had been rescued from various parts and kept in Udaipur Wild Sanctuary.

According to an official reports, floods have affected more than six lakh population settled in 55 blocks across 10 districts of Bihar.

