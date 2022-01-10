Three women among four jailed for cutting trees in Bihar near major hospital

PATNA—Police have arrested four persons for cutting trees in Bihar in a move widely welcomed by the environmental activists.

The trees were cut from near Tata Cancer Hospital located in the premises of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the Muzaffarpur district.

The action was taken after the hospital director Dr Ravikant reported the matter to the health minister who later forwarded the case to the local SSP Jayant Kant.

A police team visited the spot to verify the complaint and subsequently arrested four persons, including three women. All were later sent to jail.

Last week, a man was lynched and his body set on fire on the charges of cutting trees from a forest in Jharkhand.

Police said the angry tribal villagers raided the house of Sanju Pradhan, 35, located in Simdega district, dragged him out of the house and then beat him to death before setting his body fire.

The villagers were apparently angry with the man since he continued cutting trees from the forests despite repeated warnings in the past.