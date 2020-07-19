Three-member Central team reaches Bihar to review Covid-19 situation

PATNA—A three-member central team led by joint secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal arrived here on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in Bihar amid alarming rise in number of Coronavirus cases.

The team will hold meeting with the health officials and the chief secretary and will also visit Gaya to assess the spike in number of Covid-19 cases.

The other members in the team include Dr S K Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (Delhi), Dte GHS, MoHFW and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Assoc Professor, Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The visit of the team comes amid the Covid-19 cases crossing over 26,000 in the state and the cases getting doubled in the past 10 days.

Health minister Mangal Pandey said the state government in coordination with the centre was trying hard to check spread of Covid-19 virus in Bihar.

The health minister said the state government has received 364 ventilators from the centre in the past two months while 100 more are to arrive soon.

According to a latest report of the health department, Covid-19 has claimed 179 lives and infected 26,379 people in Bihar so far since the first case was reported in last week of March.