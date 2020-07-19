The Bihar Post

Three-member Central team reaches Bihar to review Covid-19 situation

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
central health team, bihar, covid19, corona, coronavirus, Mangal Pandey, Lav Agarwal, Bihar, Bihar News
40

PATNA—A three-member central team led by joint secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal arrived here on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in Bihar amid alarming rise in number of Coronavirus cases.

The team will hold meeting with the health officials and the chief secretary and will also visit Gaya to assess the spike in number of Covid-19 cases.

- Sponsored -

The other members in the team include Dr S K Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (Delhi), Dte GHS, MoHFW and Dr Neeraj Nischal, Assoc Professor, Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

You May Like this also

Bihar police using Paytm to collect…

Bihar Post Desk

Family returns home without cremating…

Bihar Post Desk

The visit of the team comes amid the Covid-19 cases crossing over 26,000 in the state and the cases getting doubled in the past 10 days.

Health minister Mangal Pandey said the state government in coordination with the centre was trying hard to check spread of Covid-19 virus in Bihar.

The health minister said the state government has received 364 ventilators from the centre in the past two months while 100 more are to arrive soon.

According to a latest report of the health department, Covid-19 has claimed 179 lives and infected 26,379 people in Bihar so far since the first case was reported in last week of March.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5652 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

दल-बदलुओं के बीच पिसती राजनीति

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar gang-rape victim who was jailed…

Bihar Post Desk

Centre to dispatch high-level team to…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,705

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More