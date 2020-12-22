Three judges caught with girls in Nepal hotel dismissed from service

PATNA—Three judges from Bihar who were caught in compromising position with females at a guest house in Nepal have been dismissed from service for their misconduct.

The dismissed judges include Hari Niwas Gupta, Jitendra Nath Singh and Komal Ram, according to a notification issued by the state general administration department on Monday, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The government’s order said the punished judicial officials will also not getting the post-retirement benefits.

The erring judges had visited the Nepal hotel some seven years ago but the story came to light after a local Nepalese newspaper broke the story in its paper.