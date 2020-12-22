The Bihar Post

Three judges caught with girls in Nepal hotel dismissed from service

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Three judges from Bihar who were caught in compromising position with females at a guest house in Nepal have been dismissed from service for their misconduct.

The dismissed judges include Hari Niwas Gupta, Jitendra Nath Singh and Komal Ram, according to a notification issued by the state general administration department on Monday, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

The government’s order said the punished judicial officials will also not getting the post-retirement benefits.

The erring judges had visited the Nepal hotel some seven years ago but the story came to light after a local Nepalese newspaper broke the story in its paper.

