Three friends drown while taking selfie during bath in Ganga

PATNA—Three teenagers, all friends, drowned in the Ganges trying to take selfies while taking a bath in the flooded river in Patna on Sunday.

According to reports, the victims aged between 15 and 16 years were taking bath in the river near the Kangan ghat in Patna.

- Sponsored -

In the meanwhile, one of them took out mobile phone from his pocket and began taking selfies when they accidentally slipped inside deep water and washed away, witnesses said.

The NDRF team members have rushed to the spot and are trying to fish out bodies of the youths which are yet to be recovered.