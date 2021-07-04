The Bihar Post

Three friends drown while taking selfie during bath in Ganga

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
selfie, Ganga, Patna,
Representational image
38

PATNA—Three teenagers, all friends, drowned in the Ganges trying to take selfies while taking a bath in the flooded river in Patna on Sunday.

According to reports, the victims aged between 15 and 16 years were taking bath in the river near the Kangan ghat in Patna.

You May Like this also

Major setback for Nitish govt as Social…

Bihar Post Desk

Russian vaccine in huge demand in Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

In the meanwhile, one of them took out mobile phone from his pocket and began taking selfies when they accidentally slipped inside deep water and washed away, witnesses said.

The NDRF team members have rushed to the spot and are trying to fish out bodies of the youths which are yet to be recovered.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6300 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Border security personnel seize eight…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar groom carries bride on shoulders…

Bihar Post Desk

COVID-19: Patna hospital places order…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,396

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More