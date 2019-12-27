The Bihar Post

Thousands arrive to attend Prakash Parva of two Sikh Gurus in Bihar

Bihar
By TBP Desk
Tastefully decorated Takhat Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib
RAJGIR/PATNA: Hundreds of Sikh pilgrims are arriving here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji in Rajgir and 353rd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singhji in Patna.

Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Guru while Guru Govind Singh was the 10th and last Sikh Guru.

The three-day Prakash Parva (or birth anniversary) function at Rajgir begins today amid massive arrangements for the devotees.

“The celebration will start from today but the main function will be held tomorrow (December 28),” Takht Sahib Prabandhak Committee’s general secretary Mahendra Pal Singh Dhillon told the media on Friday.

Patna city too is buzzing with the activities of the pilgrims who have been arriving here to attend Guru Gobind Singhji’s three-day 353rd birth anniversary celebrations to begin from December 31.

A massive tent city with the capacity to accommodate 5,000 pilgrims has come up at Patna city’s Kangan ghat. The tastefully decorated tent city built over 30 acres of land, and the Gurudwara are attracting the attention of everyone passing through the areas.

The tent city has all the modern facilities, such as, bedrooms, VIP lounges, toilets, bathrooms, hot water and a big space for serving food to the pilgrims.

“Blankets, heaters, geysers and other necessary items are being provided to the visiting pilgrims at the tent city,” Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal told the media on Friday.

Apart from these facilities, a makeshift hospital with six-bed ICU too has been constructed at the tent city.

Not only the tent city but even the 2.5 km-long road connecting the tent city to the Takht Shri Harimandir Patna Sahib Gurudwara too has been decorated with attractive lighting arrangements.

“We are fortunate to attend the birth anniversary celebrations both our Gurus at the same time,” said a Sikh pilgrim.

Meanwhile, massive security arrangements have been made for the visiting pilgrims. Officials said apart from setting up a temporary police station, 500 policemen have been deployed at  strategic locations while more than 300 surveillance cameras have been installed.

