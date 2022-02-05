This vasant panchami, Goddess Saraswati comes riding electric scootie

PATNA—An idol of Goddess Saraswati visiting the houses of devotees by driving an scootie this Vasant Panchami has become a talk of the town.
Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning.
The rare idol has been made by an idol maker in Buxur district with the twin ideas to promote environment-friendly vehicles and women empowerment.
In the picture, the tastefully-dressed goddess is seen riding a rechargeable electric scootie so as to pay a visit to the houses of the devotees and shower her blessings on this auspicious occasion.
“The idea behind making the scootie is to promote environment–friendly vehicles amid the sky-rocketing prices of the fuel and to highlight women empowerment,” said idol maker Chhote Lal, a resident of Niyakipur from Buxur district.
Lal has been in this business for the past over two decades.
