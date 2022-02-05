This vasant panchami, Goddess Saraswati comes riding electric scootie

PATNA—An idol of Goddess Saraswati visiting the houses of devotees by driving an scootie this Vasant Panchami has become a talk of the town.

Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom and learning.

- Sponsored -

The rare idol has been made by an idol maker in Buxur district with the twin ideas to promote environment-friendly vehicles and women empowerment.

In the picture, the tastefully-dressed goddess is seen riding a rechargeable electric scootie so as to pay a visit to the houses of the devotees and shower her blessings on this auspicious occasion.

“The idea behind making the scootie is to promote environment–friendly vehicles amid the sky-rocketing prices of the fuel and to highlight women empowerment,” said idol maker Chhote Lal, a resident of Niyakipur from Buxur district.

Lal has been in this business for the past over two decades.