This 'Covid' is a newborn baby from Bihar's Gaya district

PATNA—A couple in Bihar has named their newborn child as Covid after the deadly coronavirus disease which has claimed over 60,000 lives in the world so far.

Priyanjali Kumari, wife of Manish Kumar from Badgaon village under Konch block in Gaya district, was admitted to the local AN Magadh Medical College and Hospital after she developed labour pain earlier this week.

On Friday, she delivered a healthy baby after which the couple named him after the coronavirus disease. He is his first child.

“It is true the people across the world have been living in a state of panic due to coronavirus disease but at the same time, happiness has reached my home after the birth of the child. So we have named him as Covid,” Manish said.

According o a report of the health department, the total number of corona cases has jumped to 30 in Bihar so far.

They include seven from Munger, six from Siwan, five from Patna, four from Gaya, three from Gopalganj, two from Nalanda and one each from Lakhisarai, Begusarai and Saran.

Apart from them, altogether 7,448 persons have been enrolled for observation. Of them, a maximum of  3,105 persons belong to Siwan, 705 from Gopalganj, 427 from Muzaffarpur, 425 from Saran, 345 from Darbhanga and 325 from Bhojpur.

