A village in India's Bihar state which has not reported any crime in past seven decades

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—You may call it an oasis in the desert!

Believe it or not, there is a village in Bihar which has not reported any case to the police in the past seven decades after Independence.

On Monday, Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey paid to Katorwa village in West Champaran district which has set new record in maintaining total peace.

He was hugely amazed after being told by the villagers that they have not registered any case with the police in the past over 70 years.

“Whenever there is any dispute, we sat together and sort this out at our own level,” local villagers told the DGP.

The DGP was so much impressed by their initiative that he described them as an “inspiration” for the whole nation.

