‘Third wave near, strictly follow social distancing during upcoming festivals,’ warns Bihar govt

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has appealed to the people to follow social distancing during all the upcoming festivals to avoid the possible third wave of COVID-19.

He said the third wave has started appearing in some states of the country.

In view of the possible third wave, the Health Department is making concrete arrangements to deal with the situation.

He informed the health department is continuing with its efforts regarding the availability of medical oxygen and other resources.

Apart from this, necessary action is also being taken to increase the human forces, so that people can get benefit of better and technology-based health facilities near home.

“In this situation, it becomes the moral responsibility of all of us to follow the corona protocol and keep ourselves as well as others safe,” he said.

He warned many festivals are ahead and even a slight mistake during those occasions could prove disastrous. He said the second wave of Corona may have weakened but the possibility of a third wave remains.

The health minister said the state government was able to control the first and second wave of corona due to the awareness and alertness of the people of the state.

