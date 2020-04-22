The Bihar Post

The other side of Lockdown: Pushed out of job, Patna Man ends life in toilet

PATNA—A man in Bihar ended his life by hanging from ventilator, depressed at being pushed out of job by the company where he was employed as a project manager.

The incident took place in Jagdeo Path locality of Patna on Monday but was reported in the media only on Wednesday.

Family members said victim identified as Dhananjay Kumar, 35, worked in a telecom company in Gurgaon.

A couple of months back, he had returned to Patna after quitting the job. Recently, he had joined a networking company as a project manager in Patna but he lost the job after lockdown was enforced.

“He was living under severe stress after job loss and on Monday, he committed suicide by hanging from bathroom ventilator,” victim’s wife Khusi Dutta told the media on Wednesday.

According to her, she got suspicious when he stayed in bathroom for long and didn’t respond to her call.

“When we broke open the door, he was found hanging from ventilator with the help of a towel,” she said.

The man was hurriedly rushed to the local Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science which referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital where he died in course of treatment.

