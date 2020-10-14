The last minute toss by parents that saved life of 12-year-old boy in Bihar

PATNA—A coin tossing by parents just ahead of suicide has saved the life of a 12-year-old boy in Bihar. The incident took place in Muzaffarpur district on Tuesday.

Police said the boy had accompanied his parents—Deepak Kumar Sah and Rinku Devi—to the railway track to end their lives together when the parents opted for a toss to decide over the fate of their only child.

Luckily, the toss by a coin went in favour of the boy who was allowed to go home and live the rest of his life.

Before seeing off their child however, his parents gave him Rs30 in his hand and asked him to go home saying “Beta jao tum, jiyo aabhi (my child please go home. You need to live the rest of your life)”.

Even as the boy was returning home indifferently, he heard the sound of a speeding train coming on the track and their parents jumping before the train one by one.

“This all happened before my eye. First Papa jumped, then Mummy,” the boy told the police on Wednesday.