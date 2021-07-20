The Bihar Post

THE HANGING BRIDGES OF ARUNACHAL PRESENT AMAZING TRADITIONAL ART OF ENGINEERING!

IndiaEnvironmentOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
Arunachal Pradesh, hanging bridges, bamboo bridges, hnaging bamboo bridges, Arunachal PIX courtesy: copal.org.in
45

Arunachal Pradesh, located in far northeastern corner of India and close to border of China, is among the less explored NE states. There are several enticing and serene regions in the hilly state that are ideal for tourists weary of urban life. Located in West Siang district, but here we are taking you to the wonder of traditional art of building the hanging bamboo bridges. We found two long bridges to show you:

- Sponsored -

* Patum Bridge

There is no shortage of bridges and tunnels in the hilly states of North East India. However, the Patum Cable Bridge located in Along is a major sightseeing spot for visitors. The 146 meter long Cable Bridge is built on the Yomgo River. It was set up in 1997. From here you can enjoy awesome panoramic view of the city and at night it looks even more enticing owing to the glittering lights.

You May Like this also

Shiv Sena MP suggests BJP to withdraw…

Bihar Post Desk

Monsoon session of Parliament to start…

Bihar Post Desk

* Hanging Bamboo Bridge, Pobdi

The Hanging Bamboo Bridges are a local bridge built on the Siang River at Along, Arunachal Pradesh, India. They are made of cane and bamboo. These bridges were built by the local tribes to create a mode of transport amidst the hills. The 60 to 70 meters long bridge is a major connectivity for the tribes to other hilly areas. The bridge is worth watching and talks about the skills of the locals. Visitors enjoy the exciting walk on the bridge and the amazing valley view that they get while crossing it.

Located in a valley encircled by mountains, it is adjacent to Yomgo River, which is tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra River. It makes for an ideal weekend destination for any tourist exploring Arunachal Pradesh.

SOURCE LINK

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6340 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Two Dalit Students from BPL families in…

Bihar Post Desk

Muslim children from Jharkhand allege…

Bihar Post Desk

Irked at social discrimination, dozens…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,330

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More