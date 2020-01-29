‘Thank you chief minister’: Expelled JD-U leaders react very calmly

PATNA: Two top Janata Dal United (JD-U) leaders have reacted calmly to the party leadership’s move to sack them on charges of breaking party discipline.

Both Prashant Kishor, national vice-president, and Pawavan Kumar Varma, national general secretary, who were expelled from the JD-U on Wednesday reacted with “Thank you” notes to the chief minister.

“Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you,” tweeted Prashant, more popular as PK. He didn’t say anything much beyond that.

Diplomat-turned-politician Varma reacted in similar style.

“Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost,” tweeted Varma.

The JD-U leadership expelled both the leaders for taking a different line from the party and repeatedly criticizing the recently-passed Citizenship act from the Parliament. The JD-U had supported the Citizenship bill in the Parliament.