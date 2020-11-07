The Bihar Post

Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance close to forming next govt in Bihar: Exit polls

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
bihar exit polls, exit polls bihar, exit polls 2020, Tejahswi Yadav, Grand Alliance, NDA, Nitish Kumar, Bihar polls, Bihar assembly elections, Bihar, Bihar exit polls
44

PATNA/NEW DELHI—Exit polls on Saturday gave a clear edge to Grand Alliance headed by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a clear setback to the ruling NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Most of the surveys have given a clear number to Tejashwi-led alliance which include the RJD, Congress and the Left parties.

You May Like this also

Bihar polls: Rebels make going tough for…

Bihar Post Desk

Street dog raped by security guard in…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

According to Today’s Chankya survey, the Grand Alliance is poised to form the next government with comfortable majority. It has predicted 44 percent vote share for Tejashwi-led alliance against 34 percent votes for the NDA.

C-Voter survey says the Grand Alliance may win 120 seats while NDA may get 116 seats.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat survey predicts 128 seats for the Grand Alliance and 104 for the NDA, TV-9-Bharatvarsh has given 120 seats to the Grand Alliance and 115 seats to the NDA while ABP-C Voter gives 108-131 sat to the Grand Alliance and 104-128 seats to the NDA.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5883 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Pappu Yadav fractures hand midway…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar polls: Price rise has become…

Bihar Post Desk

BJP sets new record in expelling leaders…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,779

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More