Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance close to forming next govt in Bihar: Exit polls

PATNA/NEW DELHI—Exit polls on Saturday gave a clear edge to Grand Alliance headed by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in a clear setback to the ruling NDA led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Most of the surveys have given a clear number to Tejashwi-led alliance which include the RJD, Congress and the Left parties.
According to Today’s Chankya survey, the Grand Alliance is poised to form the next government with comfortable majority. It has predicted 44 percent vote share for Tejashwi-led alliance against 34 percent votes for the NDA.
C-Voter survey says the Grand Alliance may win 120 seats while NDA may get 116 seats.
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat survey predicts 128 seats for the Grand Alliance and 104 for the NDA, TV-9-Bharatvarsh has given 120 seats to the Grand Alliance and 115 seats to the NDA while ABP-C Voter gives 108-131 sat to the Grand Alliance and 104-128 seats to the NDA.
