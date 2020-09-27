Tejashwi masterstroke: RJD will provide 10 lakh govt jobs to youths if voted to power in Bihar

PATNA—The main opposition RJD on Sunday played a masterstroke by promising 10 lakh (one million) permanent government jobs to the youth if the Grand Alliance was voted to power.

RJD’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, son of party chief Lalu Prasad, made this announcement at a Press conference on Sunday.

- Sponsored -

“I would like to tell the youths from Bihar that the first priority of the government will be to provide 10 lakh jobs to them if the Grand Alliance comes to power,” Tejashwi told the media today.

He said the first Cabinet meeting of his government if voted to power would decide over granting 10 lakh jobs to the youths. “The jobs will be permanent in the government,” he declared.

He said the more than 21 lakh (2.1 million) youths had either registered with RJD’s dedicated portal launched to end unemployment or had given missed calls.

“That amply indicates the desperation among the youths but we will not let them down,” he declared.

He said his government priority would be not only to fill the huge vacancies in various government departments but also to create many jobs at the same time.

The BJP promptly questioned the move of the RJD and asked as to what the RJD government did on this front during its 15-year stay in power from 1990 to 2005.